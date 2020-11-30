Chez Noel returns this weekend with some changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chez Noel is returning this year, albeit with some changes due to the pandemic.

The traditional home tour isn’t happening this year. Instead, Assistance League Bakersfield said Bargain Box will have holiday decorations and will be offering up merchandise, treats and more this Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at 1924 Q Street.

Organizers say social distancing and face masks will be required. For more information, contact Assistance League Bakersfield at 661-323-0838.