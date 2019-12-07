Chez Noel home tour returns to Bakersfield benefiting local children

If you haven’t decked the halls for Christmas, there’s one home tour that may give you some fun ideas.

The Chez Noel Home Tour is back in Bakersfield. You can take a tour through three homes and see some holiday decor.

$40 gets you tickets for the tour, plus coffee and snacks. The Assistance League of Bakersfield uses the money from the event to help local children.

You can buy tickets at several locations. They are listed below:

Bargain Box Thrift Store – 1924 Q Street

Victoria’s – 9000 Ming Avenue at The Marketplace

Sugar Daddy’s – 5512 Stockdale Hwy. Stockdale Village

Studio Bliss – 3100 19th Street, Suite 300 Corner of 19th & Oak Street

The tour is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Assistance League located at 1924 Q St.