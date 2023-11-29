BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The business leaders at Chevron know the importance of health and well being associated with our youth, especially this time of year in Kern County.

Chevron and their continued support for over a decade towards the Children’s Miracle Network has benefitted so many in Kern County. The corporation presented Lauren Small Children’s Center with a $25,000 check today to help the children in town.

Public Affairs Advisor for Chevron, Robin Woodward, talked about the continued donations and the purpose of CMN.

“It’s a testament to how much we support the mission in Lauren Small Children’s Center and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital,” said Woodward. “We want to be able to do our part and ask that this inspires folks to do their part, whatever you have the means to do.”

Click the player above for the full interview.