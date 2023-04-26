BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures in the Central Valley ticking up and fears over accelerated snowmelt leading to floods throughout Kern County on the rise, Chevron Corp. is readying itself for the possibility water could spill into the Kern River Oil Field, increasing risk of an environmental mishap.

“We have response plans that are based on information that we’ve received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” communications advisor for Chevron San Joaquin Valley Business Unit Sean Comey said.

“The plan isolates our wells if they are impacted and other systems and it can be scaled up as needed depending on what level the river rises.”

“We’re focused on protecting people and the environment,” he said.

Comey was not able to say how many wells the company would shut in, but said projections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show potential floods would impact a relatively small portion of the entire field, which is located in northeast Bakersfield, below the Panorama Bluffs.

“Our understanding is that we will have a minimum of six hours of advanced notice if the water release from the Isabella main dam is increased,” Comey said. “It takes us about an hour and a half to take all the steps needed to isolate the systems and wells.”

Comey noted Chevron generates its own power in the field and the area with the equipment is not in one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s projected areas potentially impacted by flooding.

He was confident in Chevron’s ability to fend off any negative outcomes from potential floods, pointing out the company recently experienced floods in its San Ardo Oil Field in Monterey County.