BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chevron has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s oil and gas supervisor over what it says is essentially a ban on fracking in the state.

Chevron says in September a permit application for well stimulation treatment — most commonly fracking — was denied by the state without identifying any technical, safety or environmental flaw.

“Rather, Respondents’ denial of Chevron U.S.A.’s permit here is part of Respondents’ unlawful effort to ban WST activities in California entirely, by executive fiat, outside of the required legislative and administrative processes,” says the suit filed last week.

To Chevron’s knowledge, the state hasn’t issued a single well stimulation permit in over a year, according to the suit. This constitutes a de facto ban, it says, which is prohibited under state law.

“In fact, Respondents CalGEM (Geologic Energy Management Division) and Governor Newsom have publicly acknowledged that the sort of unilateral administrative ban that they have implemented is contrary to established California law and exceeds their statutory authority,” the suit says.

The suit asks the court to set aside the denial of Chevron’s application, overturn the ban and declare it illegal.

Fracking involves drilling into the earth and blasting a mixture of water, sand and chemicals, creating fractures in shale formations and gaining access to underground wells.