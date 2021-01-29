Chevron donates $240,000 toward local educational programs

FILE – This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo the logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chevron turned a profit in the first quarter. But the company warned, Friday, May 1, 2020, its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chevron donated $240,000 to benefit local educational programs, including the Kern Integrated Data System, a student data warehouse providing real-time insights and creating a path toward positive student growth, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The system, called KiDS, can expand to 19 more school districts this year with Chevron’s funding, according to a news release. The goal is for all 47 Kern County school districts, charter schools and higher education institutions to have access to KiDS by 2023.

“Chevron is committed to expanding pathways to success for Kern County students. We recognize

the heightened importance of these pathways as teachers, students, and caregivers confront

COVID-related challenges,” said Billy Lacobie, vice president of the Chevron San Joaquin Valley

Business Unit. “Our partnership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and the

investment made in the Kern Integrated Data System, will enable educators to monitor the progress

of students throughout Kern County to help guide them to bright futures.”