BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is planning to make improvements along Chester Avenue in central Bakersfield and are asking for the public’s input.

City officials released images of concept designs showing what Chester Avenue could look like after improvement work is completed. But the city wants to know what residents want for the stretch between Truxtun Avenue and Brundage Lane.

The designs in the concept images below are not final.

Concept for Chester Lane improvements. / Courtesy: City of Bakersfield

Concept for Chester Lane improvements. / Courtesy: City of Bakersfield

The city is hosting a meeting for input from the community on June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the city council chambers at City Hall South at 1501 Truxtun Ave.