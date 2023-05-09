BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spring is here and Murray Family Farms is gearing up for their weekend events.

A family friendly cherry picking event is happening this weekend at The Little Purple Barn located at 9557 Copus Rd.

The event is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weekends in May:

May 13-14

May 20-21

In order to pick cherries, you must pay general admission and pre-purchase a picking container which are priced by age groups. Pricing information can be found at https://www.murrayfamilyfarms.org/cherry-days.

There will be a free wagon ride required to get out to the picking orchards where you can fill your buckets with pre-picked cherries.

Non-permitted items on the farm are bags, backpacks, purses, diaper bags, and strollers.

The farm recommends wearing comfortable shoes and to be aware of mud.

For more Murray Family Farm events, you can visit https://www.murrayfamilyfarms.org/event-calendar.