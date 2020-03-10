Cherry Berry Quilts reopens after fire destroyed it last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local quilt shop is back open for business after a fire destroyed it last year.

Cherry Berry Quilts reopened Monday after a fire caused by an electrical issue in the attic of the shop on Ming Avenue.

It took crews about three hours to put out the flames back in August of 2019.

Two other businesses were also destroyed.

The devastating inferno burned through everything but their hopes and dreams, and thanks to hard work and community support, Cherry Berry Quilts is up and running and owner January Shaffer couldn’t be happier.

“It seems like it’s been so long we’ve been working on getting this place together and we just thought we’d never ever get here and we’re so thankful that we’re open again,” she said.

Shaffer thanked the community for their support and is eager for customers to return.