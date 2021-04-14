Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar to close downtown location this week, reopen at The Marketplace in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar is closing its downtown location this week and will reopen at The Marketplace in May, the restaurant has announced.

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar has been at the downtown location for 10 years. They will be open until Sunday so people can stop by and bid the restaurant farewell. Owner Nick Hansa first announced Noodle Bar was closing in December.

Tina Marie Brown confirmed her restaurant, Tina Marie’s, will reopen temporarily in Noodle Bar’s place.

“Thanks again for 10 wonderful years – we love our Noodlers!!!” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar is located at 1534 19th Street and will reopen in The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Avenue.

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar location in downtown Bakersfield.