Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar to close downtown location next year, reopen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar will be closing its downtown location early next year and will reopen in southwest Bakersfield, the restaurant has confirmed.

Owner Nick Hansa said after 10 years, it will be closing its restaurant at 1534 19th Street and plans to reopen in The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Avenue this spring. Chef’s Choice will be opening in the spot previously occupied by Johnny Garlic’s.

Hansa said the decision to close its downtown location after a decade was a difficult one.

“We will miss our downtown Noodlers greatly, but as our lease is expiring and with the COVID pandemic reducing downtown business activities, we felt it would be best for our staff and our business viability to relocate to a more residential neighborhood,” he said.

Over the next three months, Hansa said Chef’s Choice will offering customer appreciation specials at the downtown location. All gift cards will be honored at both locations, he confirmed.

“The entire Noodle Bar staff members are so grateful for the community support during these challenging times,” he said. “We will continue to move forward with the mission of bringing Bakersfield great Thai, Asian and Asian fusion food.”