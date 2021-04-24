Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, Old River Grill coming soon to The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Marketplace shopping center in southwest Bakersfield will soon be getting two new eateries.

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar is getting ready to open in the shopping center later this spring after moving from its previous downtown location. The restaurant is known for its Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese fusion items.

Secondly, Old River Grill will be opening its third Bakersfield location in The Marketplace in late spring. The restaurant specializes in breakfast as well as lunch items including sandwiches and burgers.

The shopping center also said LaserAway is now open, providing non-invasive cosmetic treatments. In addition, Deli Delicious has reopened and is under new ownership. The Edwards movie theater is set to reopen on May 7, according to Regal Cinemas.