Bakersfield’s West Rotary held the rotary’s annual cioppino feed and gave it all to the Kids Transportation Fund.

The annual event translated into $10,000 of transportation funds for local families in need. The rotary presented the check to Valley Children’s Eagle Oaks Specialty Center in southwest Bakersfield.

Other beneficiaries of the cioppino feed include the Lauren Small Children’s Center, the Rotary Breast Cancer Fund and the League of Dreams.