BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Support filled the room as organizers of the Willie J Frink Charter School presented their plan to the Panama Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees.

Many speakers shared support as one speaker said, “I urge you to do what’s right approve the Willie J Frink College Prep School.”

Some speakers opposed to school as one speaker said, “these inconsistencies and unrealistic schedules for young students indicate that the petitioners will not be successful in carrying out the program of their school,” and another said, “this is not a program we should have in Kern County, please vote no.”

However, the Co-founder of Willie J Frink, Krissy Warren, shares that the charter addresses a serious problem in the district and the county.

“The data shows that Black children in Kern County have the largest achievement gap […] so when we service the lowest performing group everyone benefits,” Warren said.

California State University, Bakersfield educator Shanell Tyus spoke in support of the school, sharing that her children needed more support from the district and that Willie J Frink could change that.

“There has to be some bridges built between what you know as the educator and who your students are, and it doesn’t mean you have to know everything about every single culture but what efforts are being made to bridge those gaps to provide the necessary scaffolding that is culturally responsive and relevant,” Tyus said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The board will now decide to approve or deny the proposed charter, but Tyus said if it is denied, the effort will continue.

“Nos aren’t definite and so if it is denied it just gives us an opportunity to retool as a community, address the concerns programmatically, garner more support in a community sense and return with a stronger more thought-out comprehensive response,” Tyus said.

The board will decide on the school on Aug. 8.