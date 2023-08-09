BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Applause rang as the Panama Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees approved the Willie J Frink Charter School Tuesday evening.

The news of the approval brought overwhelming emotion to the organizers behind the public charter school after a long four-year journey.

The charter school will not only be the 16th charter in the county but the first run and founded by a Black woman in Kern County. That woman, Doctor Arleana Waller said she does not take that role of being the first lightly.

“It’s an honor to be the first black woman to lead a petition and to get it approved at the district level,” Waller said.

The school’s concept was met with overwhelming support since its initial petition to the district in April this year due to its focus on serving Black and other students of color to close the achievement gap in the county.

“I encourage you to facilitate Willie J Frink being an option with a yes vote,” one supporter of the charter said to the Board meeting.

However, it was also met with opposition.

“I ask that you not say no, nor say yes, please simply say not yet,” one opponent of the charter said to the board.

However, the board approved the school, with the district’s charter review team sharing that it found no reason not to approve the charter after a thorough review.

“The district recommends your board of trustees approve the Frink charter petition,” Melissa Brown, the district’s director of human resources, said.

Now with the approval from the district, the school will move toward enrolling students from transitional kindergarten- 2nd grade for the 2024-25 school year.

Waller told 17 News, first, organizers behind the school will celebrate this victory briefly and then the real work begins.