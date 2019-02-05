Charlotte Russe to close nearly 100 US stores including its Fort Tejon location

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apparel retailer Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, saying it plans to close nearly 100 stores, including one in Kern County.

CNBC reports the company says it plans on closing its store at the Outlets at Fort Tejon, but its store at the Valley Plaza Mall is not affected. Its store in Valencia will also close.

There are more than 500 Charlotte Russe stores in the U.S. Most of those are located within shopping malls that include the Peek Kids brand.

