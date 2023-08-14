BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charity money that was supposed to go to the Ronald McDonald House was allegedly stolen from Happy Jack’s Sunday night.

Business owners told 17 News a thief allegedly entered the business and stole a couple hundred dollars.

In a security video shared with 17 News, someone can be seen circling around the side and front doors several times trying to open doors and deciding which one to break in through, even when a security patrolled the area.

Ultimately the man jumped the fence and broke a side door.

“And he started going through the papers, going through, and I had an envelope there that during the week people will give me money, because they didn’t make it on Monday which is our Ronald McDonald day,” said Frances Rosales, owner of Happy Jack’s. “So they tell me here, this is for the house. So, I know there was a $50, and there was a couple of $20s, and there was $5s and $1s. I would say it was pretty close to $200 dollars in that envelope. And one of my cameras shows him looking at it, and he slips it in his sweatshirt.”

Rosales says she was sad to share the news with the Ronald McDonald House Charities, the non-profit that helps families of children who are in the hospital.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they responded to the incident but did not find a suspect there.

Frances Rosales has owned this business for 47 years and says this is the first time a thief entered the restaurant and stole valuables.