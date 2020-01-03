Charges filed against Fresno gang members suspected of murdering 4 people at football watch party last year

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo police work at the scene of a shooting in southeast Fresno, Calif. Police in California announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, they have arrested six suspected gang members in the shooting deaths of four men last month at a backyard gathering of family and friends. (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP,File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been filed in federal court against several Mongolian Boys Society gang members suspected of killing four people at a football watch party last year.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fresno residents Ger Lee and Anthony Montes, both 27, as well as 26-year-old Porge Kue, 26, and Billy Xiong, 25, have been charged with four counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

The murder charges also include two special circumstances relating to the amount of murders and that the men were allegedly committing murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang, according to the department.

If the men are convicted, they could be given the death penalty or sentenced to a life term without the possibility of parole.

Montes, Kue and Xiong are currently in custody in the Fresno County Jail while Lee is in custody in Minnesota pending an extradition hearing.

A complaint filed in the U.S. District Court also alleges that three other men — 30-year-old Pao Vang, 19-year-old Jhovanny Delgado and 25-year-old Jonny Xiong — conspired to commit murder.

According to the complaint, members of the Mongolian Boys Society gathered on Nov. 17 with the intention to commit murder. At the meeting, the complaint said the men were involved in selecting a target residence, choosing shooters, providing them with guns and driving them to the location.

The complaint says they were also designated as lookouts and had positioned themselves on street corners before men began to open fire into the backyard of the residence, where a group of people had gathered to watch football.

The suspects told Fresno police that they were retaliating against a rival gang called the Asian Crips that they believed was responsible for killing a member of their gang hours earlier, according to the Associated Press.

One of the people at the house was affiliated with the Asian Crips but was not active in the gang, though the Mongolian Boys Society believed it was a gang party.

If convicted, Vang, Delgado and Xiong could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.