BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is good news to share from channel 29’s Rachelle Murcia. She announced Wednesday that her cancer is in remission.

Murcia announced her diagnosis earlier in 2020 and with the pandemic and the special risk to her because of the disease, she has been working from home for the past several months.

In a social media post Wednesday she said she still has to undergo several more rounds of radiation, she has been cleared to go back to work.