Chance to win tickets to every Mechanics Bank Arena event in 2021 ends Dec. 31

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Time is almost up to get tested and enter a drawing to receive tickets to every event held in Mechanics Bank Arena in 2021.

In an effort to encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the county, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield Condors and the County of Kern partnered to offer residents a chance to win two tickets to every event. Local residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19 through Dec. 31 can enter the drawing.

To get tested, contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or urgent care, or visit one of Kern’s community-based testing locations. There are also various temporary testing locations throughout the area.