1  of  2
Breaking News
The Latest: Pentagon confirms Iran launches attacks against US bases in Iraq WATCH: NBC News Special Report

Chamber now accepting nominations for Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. 

Nominations for the annual gala must be submitted by Feb. 7. Online nomination forms can be found and submitted at bakochamber.com. The event recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations to improve the quality of life in Bakersfield 

Nominations must be for work completed in 2019. 

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more, email Hillary Haenes at hhaenes@bakochamber.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News