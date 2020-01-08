Chamber now accepting nominations for Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards.

Nominations for the annual gala must be submitted by Feb. 7. Online nomination forms can be found and submitted at bakochamber.com. The event recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations to improve the quality of life in Bakersfield

Nominations must be for work completed in 2019.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more, email Hillary Haenes at hhaenes@bakochamber.com.

