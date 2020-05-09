Chalk murals used for Mental Health Awareness in Oleander neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You can drive through Oleander on a socially distant scavenger hunt.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services asked people to create murals for mental health awareness.

Now kids can use them as part of a scavenger hunt.

Families can drive around the city to see how many pieces of art they can find. The goal is to bring awareness to the hard times people are facing because of self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes people who are having a hard time mentally dealing with the pandemic.