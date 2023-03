BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Spanish-French fusion restaurant that has been in business for over 50 years is now under new ownership.

Chalet Basque will continue serving their traditional food offerings but with “elevated high-quality products and upscale cocktails” Ralph and Maria Salazar, the restaurant’s new owners, said.

Chalet Basque’s new management assures customers that no major changes will be made and that the same quality food and service will remain on tap.