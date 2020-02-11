Chain Cohn Stiles launching scholarship to help students afford driver’s education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chain Cohn Stiles is launching a new scholarship aimed to help high school students pay for their driver’s education training.

With many schools eliminating driver’s education programs due to budget cuts, the law firm said the Guided Partners in Safety Scholarship will help students from low-income households that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford private training and would be more at risk on the road.

Chain Cohn Stiles said the ultimate goal is that the scholarship will increase driver safety and help prevent teenagers from being injured or killed in collisions.

“The safety of our youth is a top concern,” said David Cohn, managing partner at Chain Cohn Stiles. “Our goal is to help those in need, and at the same time reinforce the importance of talking to teen drivers about the responsibilities, rules, and consequences that come with getting behind the steering wheel.”

Applicants must have at least a 2.5 grade-point average, be enrolled in a Kern County high school and write a 200-word creative essay answering the question “Why do you want to drive?”

The deadline to apply is March 31. Applications can be found and submitted at chainlaw.com.