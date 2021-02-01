Chain Cohn Stiles handing out $5K in grants to Kern County students as part of new program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local law firm Chain Cohn Stiles has introduced a new grant program for Kern County students.

The Chats with Chain Cohn Stiles educational grants program aims to give away 10 grants of $500 each to students at any grade for their school needs, such as a computer, textbooks or even to pay for college application fees.

Students must fill out an application and ask attorneys a question about the law, being a lawyer or anything in the legal field they may be curious about. Chain Cohn Stiles will then choose a question and the student will then be able to ask lawyers their question on video at Scope Studios in Bakersfield in addition to receiving a grant.

“We are especially mindful of the challenges students have faced during the pandemic,” said Matt Clark, senior partner and personal injury attorney with Chain Cohn Stiles. “This is our way of recognizing these challenges, and hopefully providing students with a little help, encouragement, and education.”

The grant application can be found at chainlaw.com. Questions can be submitted to chatswithccs@gmail.com.