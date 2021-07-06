Chabad of Bakersfield hosting virtual event with Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eva Eger

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chabad of Bakersfield is holding a Zoom event on Thursday with Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a Holocaust survivor who will share her experiences.

The virtual event, “A conversation with Dr. Eva Eger, the Ballerina of Auschwitz,” will begin at 6 p.m. Dr. Eger is an acclaimed psychologist, speaker, human rights advocate and a New York Times Bestselling author. Tickets for the event cost $20.

In 1944, Dr. Eger was sent to Auschwitz at age 16. She endured unimaginable experiences, including being forced to dance for the infamous Dr. Joseph Mengele.

To RSVP for the event, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News