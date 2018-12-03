Chabad Jewish Center hosts menorah lighting for first night of Hanukkah

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sunday marked the first night of the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and the Chabad Jewish Center held a public menorah lighting at The Marketplace to celebrate.

Celebrants gathered to celebrate the story of Hanukkah and observed the holiday with lighting the menorah.

Eating foods with oil symbolizing the miracle of the oil that took place in the temple 2,000 years ago.

The menorah lighting wasn't always public. It was made public between 30 and 40 years ago to celebrate and to bring the community out, and to show its light to the world.