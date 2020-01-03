Cesar Chavez mural in Downtown Bakersfield vandalized with graffiti

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mural honoring Cesar Chavez has been vandalized just a few months after it was unveiled in Downtown Bakersfield.

The mural was defaced with a vulgar image over Chavez’s face.

An Argentine artist finished the mural in November as part of a project by Hub, the new non-profit that promotes art in Downtown Bakersfield.

One of the organizers of the mural, Carlos Ramos, said the vandalism is unfortunae but many people are already rallying to fix the mural.

“What’s going on now is the community is banding together again. You can see there’s already aritsts stepping up, they want to help repair it, there’s already people reaching out to see what they can do to right this wrong,” he said.

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez is the chairman for Hub. He says the mural will be restored as soon as possible and the city will keep promoting public art.