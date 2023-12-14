BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States is home to people from many different cultures and countries, many aiming for the “American Dream.”

Becoming a U.S. citizen is not only a celebration of a new chapter, but a reminder of where one comes from. Candido Noyola is from Villanueva, Zacatecas, Mexico and moved to Malibu with motivation from his brother.

“I remember when my brother was going back to visit us. Every time he brought us some presents, you know, shoes, shirts, whatever, everything was nice,” said Candido Noyola, a U.S. citizenship recipient.

“We looked forward to when the time came and he said ‘Oh, I’m going to visit you guys,’ we were waiting, looking out the window.”

Noyola was 17 when he finally decided to follow into his brother’s footsteps and leave Zacatecas.

He quit school back home and began working in the fields, and spent 15 years without being able to go back home.

Jose Antonio Goñi came to the U.S. 40 years ago. What was first just a tourism trip became his home ever since.

Originally from Pamplona, Spain, Goñi worked in a trout hatchery, but found another passion here.

Goñi fell in love with truck driving almost 35 years ago. Being a U.S. citizen will make retirement easier by allowing him to take longer vacations outside of the country.

Noyola and Goñi encourage green card holders to take the step and start their citizenship process.

Both say nothing compares to today’s feeling of celebration.