BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Vietnam veteran remembrance ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans still alive and those who have died. The brief ceremony included a speaker, rifle salute, color presentation and a rendering of Taps.

“So many of them weren’t welcomed home properly during that time,” Bakersfield National Cemetery director Cindy Van Bibber said. “They were treated unfairly for a conflict that they were called to serve in. This is just our way to be able to welcome those veterans back. Some of them have longtime scars, and I think this is a way to help put some of that to rest.”

The event was held ahead of next week’s anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. In March 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act marking every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is inviting the public to join them for a day of remembrance. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their location on Eye Street in Downtown Bakersfield.