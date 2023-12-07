BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still around a dozen World War II veterans living in Kern County and three of them joined the ceremony Thursday morning, on what many remember as a somber day.

Thursday morning the portrait of a veteran was unveiled, he is the latest World War II veteran in Kern that passed away.

Just a couple of months ago, he joined his brothers in action who served and now leave a legacy behind.

Families and veterans of other wars came together to show they continue to remember Pearl Harbor 82 years later.

The organizer of the event shared his thoughts on what this day means to younger generations.

“It’s been 82 years since the event and a lot of young people, they may have heard that maybe in a history book, but they don’t really, truly know the impact and what it did to us,” said Marc Sandall, ceremony organizer. “I think if we continue to do this, then it goes into the public’s eye view and the media, then I think that we have to keep remembering: ‘Hey, let’s all band together and let’s help each other’. Let’s come together as a nation like they did 82 years ago.”

Marc Sandall says 82 years ago the nation came together to not only rebuild itself but also the world.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The latest deceased member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors is Bob Burman, an integral part of the community in Brookdale Retirement Community.

Sandall says this ceremony is different from other Veteran ceremonies.