Ceremonies honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day Weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Groups around Kern County are flocking to parks and cemeteries to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day Weekend. The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club teamed up with the city to revive its thousand flags event at Riverwalk Park this morning … after a year sidelined by the pandemic. The club says volunteers gathered from around the community, ranging from high school students to families and nonprofits.

“In addition to honoring our fallen veterans and current veterans, we also honor our current service members, first responders and medical personnel,” said Denise Haynes, Community Service Director for the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club. “We are honoring all of those who serve our community and our country every day.”

The Rotary Club invites Kern residents to stop by the rotary booth to sponsor a flag in honor or memory of one of your heroes. Meanwhile Boy Scouts placed nearly 6,000 flags of their own. About 60 volunteers placed flags on veterans’ graves at the Hillcrest Memorial Park this morning.

“It’s very important for the youth of our world to understand the prices paid,” said Talen Monaco, Senior Patrol Leader for Boy Scout Troop 712. “It’s a time to reflect on what we’ve lost, and what we’ve gained from these losses.”

Across town, the Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a wreath laying ceremony at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. The group held the private event online this year. Organizers from groups like Cole’s Comrades, Honor Flight Kern County, and the Bakersfield Veterans Association placed over 1,000 flags to prepare for the ceremony.

“Memorial day is a day that we reflect,” said Karen Galyan, CEO of Cole’s Comrades. “Reflect on those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for you and I to have our freedoms to stand out here in the beautiful breeze at Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor them.”

17 News thanks all of our brave service members and veterans. For a list of more Memorial Day Weekend Events, click here.