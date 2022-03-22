BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Centre for Neuro Skills announced Tuesday that its California facilities have been accredited for three years until December 2024 by CARF International. Locations include Emeryville, Tarzana, Bakersfield, and Woodland Hills.

The Bakersfield location, in particular, was praised for its compassion and support for its clinician teams.

“What sets CNS apart from other rehabilitation facilities is our focus on brain injury and/or stroke, and individualized treatment for each patient, with the end goal of maximizing independence and quality of life,” David Harrington, president and chief operating officer of CNS, said in a news release.

“The CARF accreditation process is very rigorous, and the report truly captures the heart and culture of CNS – the dedication, inspiration, integrity and innovation toward our patients, their families, our colleagues, and the field of rehabilitation. CNS is honored by the high praise in the surveyors’ accreditation report,” he added.

CNS said it exceeded in its process of discharging patients with attention to details and coordination throughout, its adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its design and locations.

CNS provides treatment for traumatic and acquired brain injury. It works with individuals who have endured a TBI or stroke to take back their independence through personalized, intensive rehabilitation, according to a press release.