Central Valley Sportsmen’s Boat and RV Show in Bakersfield postponed to May

2020 Central Valley Sportsmen Boat and RV Show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central Valley Sportsmen’s Boat and RV Show has been postponed to May due to the coronavirus. 

The event was set to take place this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St., but now will be held May 15-17, according to the Kern County Fair. 

The event was postponed following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more for the rest of the month. 

“We continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and are committed to following the facts and recommendations provided by public health officials,” the fair said.

