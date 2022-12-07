BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After years of planning and local efforts, the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial opens Sunday.

The memorial features a collection of 6 million buttons that represent an individual life lost during the Holocaust. Those buttons were collected by the community.

The memorial is meant to remind those of what has happened due to prejudice and persecution and is intended to inspire the community to do better. For organizers the unveiling of the memorial is happening at the best time.

“It is completely divine providence that we’re opening the memorial in a time when once again the winds of antisemitism are blowing,” Director of Chabad of Bakersfield Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger said. “It is our hope that people will see, that people will visit, and say ‘No’ to hate.”

The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial will open to the public Sunday with appearances from Holocaust survivors.

Chabad of Bakersfield is located at 6901 Ming Ave.