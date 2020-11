BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for shooting his girlfriend in Mojave over the weekend.

The department said 24-year-old Keith Lamont Bryant is wanted for attempted murder and spousal abuse related to an incident on Saturday. He allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber firearm and is still believed to be in possession of the gun, according to KCSO.