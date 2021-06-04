Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity hosting ‘Speaking with Pride!’ event Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity is hosting an event Saturday to celebrate Pride month and debut recent renovations to the location.

From noon to 5 p.m. attendees are invited to speak on what pride, The Center and the local LGBTQ+ community means to them. Attendees can receive a $10 gift card for their participation, along with packaged snacks and beverages. The Center is located at 902 18th St. in Downtown Bakersfield.

The nonprofit asks attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event. Those interested in participating but unable to attend in-person can write or record a message and email it to assist@thecenterbak.org.

for a full calendar of events on The Center's website.