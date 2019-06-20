Centennial HS superfan treated for cancer moved to hospice care

A local superfan of Centennial High School treated for cancer seven times has been moved to hospice care.

Last month, people rallied around David Marcus at a fundraiser hosted by Jersey Mike’s.

Marcus is a familiar face at Centennial High School basketball games and has been going through his seventh bout with cancer.

He did not attend Centennial High School but has been hooked after attending games while his nieces played for the basketball team.

A post on Marcus’ Facebook page said he is out of a hospital but has been moved to hospice care.

On social media, people continued to leave him comments expressing their love and support.