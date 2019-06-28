Centennial High superfan David Marcus dies during seventh battle with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of David Marcus, a huge Centennial High fan who was battling cancer for the seventh time, has confirmed to 17 News that he has died.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must share that Bakersfield’s beloved David Marcus has peacefully gone to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” a message on Marcus’ Facebook page said. “We ask you to give the family a little time to gather ourselves together, and we will share with you information as we receive it.”

The family also sent a text message to 17 News confirming his death.

Marcus, 60, received a message of support this month from President Donald Trump. He had recently been moved into hospice care.

