BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School will be hosting the first annual “Hawk Tank” event as a way of engaging young entrepreneurs with local business leaders.

According to a release, students will present business ideas to a panel of judges and in return get financial gifts and advise to help them grow their businesses.

“Hawk Tank” will take place on Feb. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium at 8601 Hageman Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.