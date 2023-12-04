BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School claimed a victory in Saturday’s ‘We the People Congressional Hearings’ competition.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the competition was held at Golden Valley.

In the competition, the 20th Congressional District consisted of Centennial and Liberty high schools. Arvin, East, Golden Valley, Ridgeview, and West high schools comprise the 22nd Congressional District.

District officials say Centennial High School was the overall regional winner and is set to move on to a state tournament in early 2024. Arvin is waiting to see if it will receive a wild card bid to state.