Centennial High names former CSUB basketball player as new head coach for boys basketball team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School announced their new boys basketball head coach is Stephon Carter, a former basketball player for Cal State Bakersfield. The Centennial Hawks made the announcement in a social media post.

Carter was a three-time All-Area Player of the Year while playing basketball at Garces Memorial High School. He played basketball for four years at CSUB and is the school’s career all-time leading scorer. Carter also played basketball professionally in Spain, Mexico and Canada in the past six years.

“I hope you guys are just as excited as I am and we’re going to have great things in the future,” Carter said in a video posted to Centennial High School’s Twitter.