BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sixteen teams entered the courtroom and argued their case. One emerged victorious.

Centennial High School won the Kern County Mock Trials, held Saturday at Superior Court and featuring schools taking on the roles of the defense and prosecution in the fictitious case of an actor charged with assaulting and robbing a fellow thespian on a cruise ship.

Centennial will represent Kern County at the California Mock Trial Finals in March. The Kern County Bar Association is paying the $2,500 in state competition fees.

Liberty High placed second, followed by Garces and Stockdale. Highland High took fifth place.