Centennial development in Fort Tejon to achieve net-zero carbon status following deal with LA County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The developers of a living community coming to Tejon Ranch say it will achieve a net zero carbon status, exceeding the state’s climate goals.

The Centennial development is a community project slated to be constructed at Tejon Ranch. Los Angeles-based Climate Resolve — a non-profit organization — has dismissed its claim against Los Angeles County, which accused the county of violating state regulations when approving the community in May 2019.

The non-profit says it is working the Tejon Ranch to provide 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations and provide incentives and purchase electric vehicles.

In addition, Tejon Ranch has agreed to beef up wildfire prevention methods, incorporating fire-resilient building design and vegetation management.

Centennial was approved for development in 2019, and officials said 18% of the community will include affordable housing units.