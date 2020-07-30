Centennial Corridor road work will close lanes on California Avenue through next two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures can be expected on California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way through the first two weeks of August. The lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The closures began Wednesday night and will continue tonight.

The lane closures are needed for road work on the Centennial Corridor bridge. The bridge will cross over California Avenue and connect the Westside Parkway to Highway 58. People can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue to detour around the California Avenue road work area.