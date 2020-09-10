Centennial Corridor road work will close lanes on California Avenue next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures can be expected on California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way next week for road work on the Centennial Corridor bridge. The closures will affect both lanes of travel and be in effect on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The bridge will cross over California Avenue and connect the Westside Parkway to Highway 58. People can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue to detour around the California Avenue road work area.