BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congratulations are in order for Bakersfield and Centennial High School students for placing second in a national competition in New York City Wednesday night.

Bakersfield High School’s Business Plan team, Visionary, placed second in the nation in the Business Plan Competition championship round. Centennial and Ridgeview’s teams also made the top eight, but it is unclear what place they got since the final results will not come out until Thursday.

Students from Centennial got second in the marketing and finance finals at the national high school competition.

The students created an app called Middle Ground that helps people find answers and view points from multiple sides of a given argument.