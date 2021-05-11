Celebrations being held this month for graduating seniors in McFarland High Early College program

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A number of celebrations are being held this month for graduating seniors in the McFarland High School Early College program.
According to Principal Justin Derrick, nearly 200 students will be graduating with units from Bakersfield College. The units count toward Career and Technical Education certificates, General Education certificates, and/or associate degrees.
Starting today, there will be recognition events for those students and also senior athletes. The month culminates with a graduation celebration on May 27 at the football stadium.
Here is the full list of activities:
Senior Signing Day
- May 12 at noon at the football stadium
Bakersfield College Course Completion Recognition
- May 11: 2-3:15 p.m.(EDUC, MUSC, PBHS Students)
- May 13: 2-3:15 p.m. (HIST, ENG, COMM Students)
- May 18: 2-3:15 p.m. (BSAD, AGBS, STDV Students)
- May 20: 2-3:15 p.m. (Make-up Day)
Senior Sport Night
- May 11 at 6:15 p.m.: Girls Basketball Senior Night
- May 14: Baseball Senior Night at 2:45 p.m. & Girls Tennis Senior Night at 3:45 p.m.
- May 19 at 3:45 p.m.: Football, Volleyball, Cheer, Softball Senior Night
- May 20: Academic Scholarship Awards (Seniors) 6 p.m. at the football stadium
- May 27: Graduation, 7:30 p.m. in football stadium
