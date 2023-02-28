BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Funeral services for Ridgeview High School student, Noah Caceres have been scheduled for March 7.

The 16-year-old student died from osteosarcoma cancer on Feb. 22.

A funeral mass is set for March 8 at Sacred Hearth Church at 1 p.m., with graveside services following immediately after the service.

Earlier this month, Houchin Community blood bank hosted a mobile blood drive in honor Noah being treated for cancer with proceeds from food sales during the event benefitting the Caceres family.

The blood drive registered 101 donors, including 48 first time donors and collected 81 units of blood.

Each unit of blood collected is enough to save three lives. Donations collected from the Feb. 21 Houchin blood drive will help save 243 lives in Kern County, now in honor of Noah.