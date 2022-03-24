BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A celebration of life has been announced for Jack Hernandez — a beloved educator who left his mark on thousands of students.

Hernandez died in November 2021 at the age of 84.

The Bakersfield College icon arrived in Kern County in 1961 and stayed at the college his entire professional career.

During his 41 years on campus he was an English and philosophy professor and the Dean of Students. He later served as Vice Chancellor of the Kern Community College District as well as the founding director of the Levan Center.

A celebration of life is scheduled for April 1 at the Bakersfield College Campus Center Conference Room. Doors open at 4 p.m.